FAFSA Completion Deadline Approaches for Tennessee Students

Through the FAFSA Challenge, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission encourages students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by March 1 for priority state grant consideration and UT Promise Scholarship eligibility. Students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework, and obtain a degree.

To receive financial aid from the federal government, students must complete their FAFSA. The free application needs to be submitted before each academic year and has provided over 13 million students with more than $120 billion in grants, work-study, and low-interest loans from the U.S. Department of Education.

The UT Promise provides eligible Tennessee high school graduates the opportunity to attend a University of Tennessee institution free of tuition and mandatory fees through both scholarship and mentoring programs. For UT Promise deadlines and continuation requirements, visit www.tennessee.edu/utpromise.

Visit www.studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa to begin the FAFSA or email Collegefor.TN@tn.gov with any questions.