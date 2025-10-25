Attention subscribers - Already a subscriber but can’t log in? Click here to locate your subscription and set up online access.
Family and Community Education Club News
Oct. 3, 2025 The Weakley County Family and Community Education Club recently met at the fellowship hall of Shepherds Field Baptist Church with seven members present. President Mary Elizabeth …
Weakley County Mayor Dale Hutcherson and Laura Winston
Domestic Violence Declaration Signing
Oct. is Domestic violence month. WRAP Womens Rape and Rescue Program will be at the county mayors office Wed. at noon . He will be signing a declaration Oct. is domestic violence month.
Weakley County Arrest Report
The following individuals were booked into the Weakley County Jail between September 29 and October 5: Bryan L. Gilbert, of Martin — booked October 2. Charge: domestic assault. Cayton …
Sports
Maddie Horton nets her 100th career goal.

Lady Chargers cruise past Harpeth; Horton nets 100th career goal

The Westview Lady Chargers continued their postseason dominance Tuesday night with a commanding 9-0 victory over Harpeth, a result that ended early under the mercy rule.
Weakley County Sports Lineup 10.23.25 - 10.29.25
Compiled by Jared Davidson, Sports Editor. He can be reached at jared@richardsonmediagroup.net. *This list may be updated as schedules change.
SCORE - Brianna Lewis (football) celebrates her touchdown with her freshmen teammates. Photo by Emmett Slone.
Dresden seniors take down powderpuff
The festivities of homecoming make the week one of the best of the entire school year. One thing that always gets everyone excited… powder puff football.  It’s the game before …
Region 7-1A Standings and playoff outlook
It’s the middle of October, which indicates that playoff football is right around the corner. Let’s take a look at how Region 7-1A is shaping up and what the playoff matchups would look …

Local Football Polls and Region Standings

With five weeks remaining in the season, here is a look at local region standings and the latest TSWA/USA Today Network rankings.

Obituaries
 Patsy S. Wilkerson 1932 – 2025
Mrs. Patsy S. Wilkerson, age 92, passed away Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at her residence in Dresden, TN. She was born to the late Adron J. Nipp and Martha Elizabeth George Nipp on August 9, 1932 in …
Kristin LeAnn Goode 1991 – 2025
Kristin LeAnn Goode, 33, of Dresden, TN was pronounced deceased by the State Medical Examiner on April 7, 2025. She leaves her father Scott Goode of Dresden, TN; Mother Cindy Johnson of Ripley, …
Wallace E Crider March 18, 1929 — April 1, 2025
Dr. Wallace E. Crider of Martin, Tennessee, age 96 passed away April 1, 2025 at Van Ayer Nursing Home while under care of Union City Baptist Hospice. Dr. Crider was born March 18, 1929, to the …
Gerald Ray 1941 - 2025
Mr. Gerald Ray, 83, of Huntingdon, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at Patriot Health and Rehabilitation Center in Paris, Tennessee. Funeral services were conducted 2:30 PM Monday, …
R. J. Carlton 1953 - 2025
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for R. J. Carlton, 71 of Corinth, MS, will be Friday, March 21, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Magnolia Funeral Home – East Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, March …

Opinion

The homeschool shift

It seems every week I hear of another family making the switch to homeschooling. At first I thought it was just chatter around town, but the more I looked, the more I realized it’s part of a …

Entertainment

Martin Loves America 2025 Fireworks Gallery

Martin Loves America 2025 Fireworks Gallery The City of Martin lit up the sky with a dazzling fireworks display during its annual “Martin Loves America” celebration on Friday, July 4. …

