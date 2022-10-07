Fall Festival at the Martin Farmers Market

By Caroline Ideus

Martin Farmers Market, Co-Manager

The Martin Farmers Market will host a Fall Festival on their final market day of the year on Saturday, October 15th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the market pavilion in downtown Martin between Lindell and Broadway Streets.

The event will feature live music from Oxford Street Band, two kids’ craft activities sponsored by Martin Kiwanis Club and the Weakley County Young Professionals, and many vendors with locally produced vegetables, fruit, and artisanal goods.

The Martin Farmers Market, which is a producer-only market with all products grown or created within 50 miles of Martin, is open on Saturday mornings and Wednesday afternoons from 2-6pm in historic downtown Martin from May to October. The Fall Festival is the final market day and celebration of the 2022 season. Martin Farmers Market is seeking vendors for the Fall Festival, and interested vendors can visit our Facebook page @MartinFarmersMarket, our webpage at www.cityofmartin.net/martin-farmers-market-2, or contact Caroline Ideus at caroline.ideus@gmail.com or Samantha Goyret at nwtnfoodguide@gmail.com.