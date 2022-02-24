UTM’s Vanguard Theatre Presents ‘The Flick’

The University of Tennessee at Martin’s Department of Visual and Theatre Arts would like to welcome the public to attend the Vanguard Theatre’s spring production of Annie Baker’s “The Flick.” A comedy of the mundane, “The Flick” follows three underpaid movie ushers as they carry out the tedious labor that keeps the worn-out theatre running. Actors featured in this performance include Paul Watkins as Sam, James Williams II as Avery, Ryesa McGehee as Rose, and Ethan Elliott as Dreaming Man/Skyler. Tickets go on sale February 28 and are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased online with a credit card up until the day of the showing, or with cash or check at the Box Office, which opens one hour prior to showtime. Showings will be at 7 p.m. on March 4, 5, 10, 11, 12 and 3 p.m. on March 6. For more information, contact the Vanguard Box Office at 731-881-7400.