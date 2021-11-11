Tennessee NG Units to Return Home

SMYRNA (October 27) – Nearly 160 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard are scheduled to return to Tennessee, (today) Wednesday, October 27, after spending more than a year away from home supporting contingency operations near Laredo, Texas.

Approximately 60 soldiers with Murfreesboro’s 269th Military Police Company, more than 65 from Union City’s 913th Engineer Company, and 35 soldiers with Nashville’s C Company, 2nd Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment, are scheduled to arrive by bus at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site between 11 a.m. and noon Wednesday.

Once the soldiers arrive, families, friends, and fellow service members will welcome them home before conducting a short in-processing and then they will be released to their families. Soldiers from Union City will be bussed to their home armory.

“It feels great to return home,” said Maj. Paul David, C Company, 2-151st Commander. “I’m proud of the work our soldiers did while deployed.”

The soldiers are currently at Fort Stewart, Georgia, where they are demobilizing. Another 140 soldiers from the same units are also at Fort Stewart and scheduled to return at the beginning of next week.