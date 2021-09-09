September Datebook

Beekeeper’s Association Meeting

The next scheduled meeting for the Northwest TN Beekeepers Association will be held Thursday, September 16, at 7 p.m. at the John H. Wooten academic complex classroom at the UTM Ag Pavilion. Stephen Pennick will be the speaker and he will be discussing establishing new hives-tips, tricks, and failures. For more information, contact Shane Williams at 731-335-2450. All members and new beekeepers are encouraged to attend.

LIHEAP, Rent Funds Available

The Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council has emergency funds available for Weakley County residents for the following programs: LIHEAP (energy assistance) and CSBG (rent) and water. For information on applying for the programs, call Tammy or Brandy at 731-364-4811 or 731-364-4812.

2021 Relay For Life

The annual Weakley County Relay For Life Event, is set for October 16, 2021, at the Martin Recreation Complex, beginning at 5 p.m. with the Survivor Dinner. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with the Survivor Parade.

Cane Creek Cemetery

The 2021 mowing season is under way and continued interest and support are much needed and appreciated. Those who have loved ones buried there and/or would like to help, send donations to Cane Creek Cemetery Fund, 4778 E. Caudle Rd., Rives, TN 38253, if donors would like a receipt. Direct donations can be made to the (former Reelfoot Bank) Security Bank and Trust Company, 1491 S. First St., Union City, TN 38261, payable to Cane Creek Cemetery Fund.

Celebrate Recovery Meetings

Celebrate Recovery meetings are held at 10 a.m. on Thursdays at the Women’s Hope Outreach Center, located at 255 S. Poplar St., Dresden.

Corinth Cemetery

Corinth Cemetery is asking for donations for upkeep from people interested in the cemetery. Donations can be mailed to Peggy Simmons at 563 Simmons Rd., Sharon TN 38225

Old Union Cemetery in Need of Upkeep Funds

Old Union Cemetery on Highway 140, between McKenzie and Como, is in need of funds for upkeep and monument restoration. Those with loved ones buried in the cemetery are asked to make donations in any amount to Old Union Cemetery Fund, c/o Billy Phelps, 835 Ross Rd., McKenzie, TN 38201. More information at 731-514-7195.

Gardner Cemetery Association Seeking Donations

Anyone willing to donate to the Gardner Cemetery Association may make checks out to Gardner Cemetery Association to the account at UT Federal Credit Union, 103 Hurt St. Martin, TN 38237. This will be used in upkeep for the cemetery.

Mack’s Grove Church Seeking Cemetery Fund Donations

Anyone interested in contributing to the Mack’s Grove Cemetery Fund is welcome to send donations to Kenneth Taylor, 348 Ridgewood Dr., Dresden, TN, 38225. Contact Taylor at 731-364-3683 for additional information.

Tansil Cemetery Needs Funds

The Tansil Cemetery on Sidonia Road in Sharon is in need of funds for upkeep. Those with loved ones buried in the cemetery are asked to make a donation in any amount to the Tansil Cemetery account at Simmons Bank in Sharon or to John Waterfield at 573 Hawkins Rd., Sharon, TN 38255.

