Martin Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Sexual Battery

Shannon Taylor

Editor

According to an affidavit from the Gleason Police Department, on March 23 at 5:08 p.m., Gleason Assistant Chief Michael Lowe was dispatched in reference to child exploitation.

Upon arrival, Lowe made contact with parties at the residence and the investigation revealed that a woman at the residence was going through her boyfriends, 24-year-old Darren Joseph Miller, phone due to “uneasy feelings” regarding Miller and a juvenile.

When the woman went through the phone, she stated she found a nude picture of the juvenile on Miller’s Snapchat account. The woman asked Miller to leave, who took all his belongings, minus the phone.

Lowe then spoke with the juvenile who stated that Miller had been trying to get her to send a nude photo of herself or he would tell her grandmother “Secrets she had disclosed.” The juvenile then stated that she sent the picture to keep that from happening.

The juvenile also stated that she and Miller were sitting on the couch watching a movie one night after everyone else had went to bed and, during this time Miller had gotten close to her and put his hand on the inside of her thigh.

The juvenile then stated that Miller started moving his hand up and put it down the waistline of her shorts and then started moving his down her shorts at which point she removed his hand from her shorts and went to bed.

The juvenile stated that this had been an ongoing issue for a couple of weeks.

Miller is currently incarcerated in Weakley County Detention Center on charges of sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a minor. No bond has been set at this time. No preliminary hearing details are available.