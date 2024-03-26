Dresden Man Charged with Rape of a Child, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child

Shannon Taylor

Editor

According to an affidavit from Dresden Police Department, on March 21 Ptl Jared Willcutt conducted an interview with Dresden resident, 33-year-old Mark Anthony Sanders who was advised of his Miranda rights but waved them.

Sanders admitted to raping a juvenile approximately 25 times when the juvenile was 12 years old and another 25 times when the juvenile was 13 years old, with the most recent being between March 16 and March 17.

Sanders was charged with Rape of a Child and Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and is currently being held at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Both charges are Class A Felonies in the State of Tennessee which carries a possible sentence of 15-60 years in prison and fines of up to $50,000.

Sanders is being represented by Martin Dunn and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, March 27.