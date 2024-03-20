Martin Board Approves Public Works Improvement Policy

By Shannon Taylor

Editor

The City of Martin approved a stormwater drainage systems installation, maintenance, and improvement policy at the March 11 monthly meeting.

The purpose of the policy is to provide guidelines for the Public Works Department employees to identify, evaluate, and resolve existing and future drainage problems.

For drainage channels, the policy states that the city is only responsible for channels on city property, nor private property. For storm drains the policy states that the city is not responsible for the installation, maintenance, and/or improvement of storm drains or systems on city property or public right of way as follows: storm drains desired by the adjacent property owner for aesthetic purposes; storm drains desired by a property owner or required by the city to allow street access or to aid development; or storm drains desired by an adjacent property owner as an alternative to a properly functioning existing ditch or proposed ditch or other drainage channel

The policy also states that the city is not responsible for the installation, maintenance, and/or improvement of pipes or storm drains or systems on private property.

“Any project that requires the installation or replacement of pipes more than one hundred feet or requires pipes with an equivalent diameter greater than 36 inches may be considered beyond the scope of the city’s Public Works Department,” the policy states.

For curbing the policy states that the city is not responsible for installation, maintenance and/or improvement of curbing located on private property and that asphalt or concrete curbing will not be installed in, but not limited to, the following situations: where a drainage channel, as described in the previous section can be installed, or re-established to provide the same amount of flooding or drainage relief; where the curbing will cause a safety hazard; or where the curbing will cause flooding issues to other properties.

The policy further states that asphalt or concrete rollover curbs will not be installed in, but not limited to the following situations: along concrete or gravel driveways, along gravel, dirt, or grass pull-offs; or where the addition of the curb may cause damage to vehicles passing over it.

The policy states that the priority of stormwater drainage projects or maintenance will be based on the date of the work order submitted as well as the type of drainage or flooding issues which the policy labels into four categories: structural flooding (or finished floor), structural flooding (other structures), roadway flooding or safety hazards and non-structural flooding.

For stormwater facilities the policy states that the city is not responsible for the maintenance, installation, and/or improvement of facilities on private property.

For design criteria for stormwater improvements the policy states the criteria used in selecting the design frequency storm listed in order as being progressively more restrictive: longitudinal side drains shall be designed for a 10-year frequency flood, roadway cross-drains for all but arterial streets shall be designed for a 25-year frequency flood, roadway cross-drains for arterial streets or a higher street classification shall be designed for a 50-year flood, and all bridges, structures, or embankments in floodways designated as part of the Federal Flood Insurance Study shall be designed to pass a 500-year frequency flood.

For the full policy, contact City Hall or Public Works.

The city also appointed Maurice Taylor to the alcohol and beer board.

The next City Board meeting will be held on Monday. April 8 at 5:15 p.m. at Martin PD.