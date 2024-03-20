Greenfield Appoints Police Chief, Library Director

By Shannon Taylor

Editor

The March 12 meeting started off with McAdams requesting a moment of silence for the loss of Tabi Essary.

“She was the dispatcher for our police department for over 40 years and she was also founder of Karin 4 Kritters and she loved animals. She put them in front of herself,” McAdams stated.

Greenfield appointed Brian Legons as their new Chief of Police at their monthly board meeting on March 12.

Mayor Cindy McAdams thanked Interim Police Chief Jeff Mathews for the job he’s done for the past couple of months since he took over.

“I know it’s been tough,” McAdams stated.

“It’s been tough and I appreciate that, but I want to thank my officers. They stepped up,” Mathews stated.

McAdams thanked everyone that stepped up to help since the former Chief resigned.

“We have to help each other out to make a team,” McAdams said.

McAdams spoke on the appointment of a new police chief and that the police chief committee met three times with six total candidates and the committee has recommended Legons as the new Chief of Police. This was approved 5-1 with Mark Galey voting no and Leanna Stephenson abstaining.

A new librarian was appointed by the board.

“The library board met and I think they interviewed three out of 15 and they recommended Katherine Arnold for the new Library Director,” McAdams stated.

This was approved as a formality by the board with Kelly Keelan abstaining.

On obtaining the position, “I can’t wait to turn the page and start this new chapter! I’m excited to get everyone more involved in the library and see what new things will happen in the upcoming year. This has always been a lifelong dream of mine, and I can’t wait for what’s to come,” Arnold stated.

Fire Chief Bob Dudley informed the board during his report that they did a bid process for the new side by side which ranged from $19,000-$30,000. Dudley said that the Martin Sports Center bis was $19,800 and everything he wanted and he wanted to award them that project, which the board approved unanimously. The State awarded the fire department a grant in the amount of $62,500 in equipment and Dudley said all the equipment has been ordered, but it would be about a month or two before it comes in.

McAdams congratulated the Lady Jackets on a job well done for the whole season.

“They represent Greenfield well. We really appreciate them and we’re proud of them,” McAdams stated.

The 2nd reading to the zoning amendment ordinance was passed 6-0 with James Roy Pope abstaining.

The next board meeting will be held Tuesday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m.