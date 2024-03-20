Gary Eddings Named Police Chief of Sharon

By Shannon Taylor

Editor

Sharon Mayor Donna Stricklin recommended a promotion from Interim Chief to Police Chief for Gary Eddings at their March 11 monthly board meeting.

“Gary’s been our acting police chief for the last 8 months and he’s done an outstanding job,” Stricklin said.

The response to the city’s advertisement for a new chief was very limited according to Stricklin. “Gary’s here. This is his hometown, and he cares about our town. He’s certified. I could go on and on about how important he is for our town. He’s with us and he’s full-time,” Stricklin explained.

Eddings would still remain at the electric company where he currently receives health insurance so the city doesn’t have to add him to their policy, and he will also stay at the same rate of pay according to Stricklin.

The board voted unanimously to promote Eddings to Chief of Police.

In other news, Jake Green came forward during public comment to present the idea of flag football for Sharon.

Green stated that it would be something fun for the kids to do as well as the community.

Stricklin stated that she needed a few more things from Green for insurance purposes including how many kids were interested.

If flag football starts, it would be around the middle of June. More details will be provided at the next board meeting.

Gerry Burke from Republic Services spoke on the city’s trash service partnership with them.

“We are the second largest in the country behind waste management, but we’re also local. I know my competitors like to go around saying we’re not local, but I think the mayor can vouch for that. And we’re community involved,” Burke stated.

Burke said that the company is working on a 5-year extension with the city, working on pricing and money for community involvement and sponsorships.

Mark Winstead spoke to the board regarding a culvert for drainage ditch on Highway 45 N. Winstead said that the issue has persisted for the past three years

“It’s the main drain coming across from Main Street under 45 and then out the back of our property. I don’t know if y’all are aware of it, but it’s collapsing,” Winstead explained.

Greg Evans, Public Works Director, said that previously it was an issue of it being on private property.

Winstead stated that it’s an issue due to it being a safety hazard and caving in which will eventually result in damaging the corner of the building and if the city doesn’t do anything that he will have to take a track hoe and fill it in.

Stricklin stated that she would get with City Attorney Jeff Washburn and get back to him to see what could be done.

Stricklin spoke on the city’s remaining ARPA funds that has a balance of $20,000 to be spent. Evans stated that the city needed to either repair or replace a mower. The repairs on the 9-year-old mower would be approximately $3,000 and a new mower would be approximately $12,000. The board voted to approve ARPA funds to be used for a new mower, which Evans will seek out bids for. The board also approved funds for the Fire Department for new Thermal Imaging cameras for $3,700 which will be paid for by ARPA funds.

A special-called meeting may be needed to decide on TDEC money and what the city intends to use it for.

Parks and Recreation Director Bill Bostwick informed the board that someone cut off the locks at the ballpark-all four locks were cut and the door was jammed up. Bostwick stated that he was in the process of replacing them as well as obtaining one or two trail cameras to put by the Pavilion.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be held on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Sharon City Hall.











