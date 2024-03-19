Dresden Track & Field Opens Season

By Terri Pash

Special to the Enterprise

The Dresden high school Track and Field team opened up their season at Union City Thursday, March 14th. Ellie Poole finished strong, with first place finishes in both the 800 (2:40.02) and the 1600 (6:11.02). Brice Rother ran the mile in 5:45.00, Jesse Pash had a time of 5:56.7, and Caden Smith finished with a time of 8:18.18. The 800-meter finishers are Brice Rother (2:30.00) and Jesse Pash (2:43.04). The 400 M dash was run by Christian Pash (1.01.69), Xin Zhou (1.07.38), Alivia Rainey (1.24.94), Emma Ramsay (1.19.23), and Hayleigh White (1.29.66). Briley Smith competed in the 200 with a finishing time of 29:33 sec, Maddison Rodgers finishing with a time of 46:54. For field events Christian Pash competed in the long jump, 16-0, Abigail Rother threw the discus measuring 66-04.5. Maddison Rodgers also participated in discus, measuring 35-02.00. Caden Smith threw both the shot put and discus, measuring 58-10 for discus.

Dresden’s upcoming Track and Field meets (Field Events starting at 4pm):

Thursday, 21 March @ Huntingdon

Saturday, 23 March @ Union City

Thursday, 18 April @ Union City

Friday, 26 April @ Union City

Saturday, 27 April @ Union City