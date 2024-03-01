Bouncing Off the Walls: A Local Party Rentals Business on the Rise

By Shannon Taylor, Editor

Dresden residents Ryan and Tessa Prince started their bouncy house business, Bouncing Off the Walls; Party Rentals, in August of 2023.

The business offers inflatables, bouncy houses, slides and more, with plans to expand their business by looking into acquiring the purchase of another business offering luxury bouncy houses in pastel colors for weddings and other venues.

While the Princes are located in Dresden, they travel to multiple cities in West Tennessee.

The Princes have lived in Dresden since 2016 and decided to start their own business because of one of their child’s birthdays.

“I rented a water slide for my youngest kids’ birthday and saw how much both of my boys loved it. So, we decided to start it up. They’d be set for life and birthdays,” Tess said.

Bouncing Off the Walls uses Facebook to promote, plan and distribute news about their business in an a=effort to engage and expand their customer base within the community.

The Princes can be reached to book parties at 731-571-4298. They also have a Facebook Page showcasing their inflatables. Booking is needed in advance with deposit.

Bouncing Off the Walls offers free delivery and set up if customers are located inside Weakley County and a $25 fee for those outside the County (up to 20 miles from Dresden only). The cost is $1 per additional mile after 20 miles.

Discounts are offered for multiple rentals such as school or church events.

Bouncing Off the Walls is licensed, insured and inspected by the state of Tennessee, highlighting their commitment to legality and safety in their operations.