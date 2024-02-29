Freedom Painting and Handyman: A New Business Serving Weakley County

By Shannon Taylor, Editor

Dresden resident, David Wendt moved to the area three years ago from Colorado. Wendt has been doing business for over 30 years, previously in Colorado, but just recently opened his painting and handyman business in Weakley County in January of this year.

Wendt is the owner-operator and employs help from his son, Noah.

Located in Dresden at 785 Concord Road, Wendt does business all over Weakley County, specializing in interior-exterior painting.

Freedom Painting offers full houses or room by room. They also offer hauling services to help customers haul away junk, scrap or cleaning out their homes and yards. Additionally they offer handyman services of light maintenance.

Freedom Painting and Handyman is fully licensed and insured with the State of Tennessee.

Wendt offers free estimates on any project.

Freedom Painting and Handyman can be reached by calling 731-444-1222.