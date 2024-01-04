Sharon Alumni Host 70th Class Reunion: 1953-2023

CELEBRATING 70 YEARS – The Sharon High School Class of 1953 recently held its 70th Class Reunion at the home of Hoyt and Paula Green. The Sharon High School class of 1953 had 26 graduates, of which, 13 class members are still living. Five classmates were not able to attend the reunion. Pictured are the eight classmates who attended the reunion (front, from left) Nancy Jones Tankersley, Sandra Taylor Crim, Sue Hazelwood Evrett and Peggy Casey Wilson; (back, from left) Joe Lee Connell, Tommy Bullington, Hoyt Green and Russell Gallimore.