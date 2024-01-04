Obituaries – published 12.14.23

Joe Clement Harris, D.D.S.

1945 – 2023

Joe Clement Harris died peacefully at his home on December 5, 2023, at the age of 78. Joe was born in Dresden, Tennessee on November 5, 1945. He was preceded in death by his father, Emerson Sidney Harris, and his mother, Alva Josephine Harris Robinson.

Joe is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Sue Pace Harris, and three sons, all of Memphis: Jonathan Andrew Harris (Jenny), James Christopher Harris (Jenni), and Jeffrey Thomas Harris (Marlow); three granddaughters, Taylor, Camille, and Corinne, and two grandsons, Jackson and Tucker. He also leaves his sister, Glenda Sidney Kennedy of Medina, Tennessee.

Joe graduated from Dresden High School in 1963, and he was an Eagle Scout. He attended the University of Tennessee at Martin where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity before graduating from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in 1968. An interest in dentistry led him to the UT College of Dentistry and his 45-year dental practice in Memphis. Joe had a great love for his patients, family, friends, and his church.

Throughout his life, Joe enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, including an annual fishing trip to Kentucky Lake with high school and college friends. Many fond memories were made at his farm in Byhalia, Mississippi, where he took great pride in the crops and enjoyed mowing fields with his “Little Red” Ford tractor.

He loved playing card games, especially gin. He had a recent running game of more than 70,000 points with a close friend, and he enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to play. He loved watching Western movies and television shows. Above all, Joe’s favorite pastime was sharing a meal with his family at home or taking them out to eat. One of his favorite verses was Psalm 46:1: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

His family would like to thank the many medical professionals at Stern Cardiovascular, Fresenius Kidney Care, West Cancer Center, Segue, Amedisys, and Baptist Trinity who cared for Joe during his illness. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Child Evangelism Fellowship.

Visitation was Monday, December 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Covenant Baptist Church, Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, Tenn. Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery handled the services.

Paid Obituary: Family

Katherine Joyce Hopper

1949 – 2023

Katherine Joyce Hopper, 74, of Dresden died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Graveside funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 8, at Sunset Cemetery, Dresden. Burial followed. She was born on Nov. 13, 1949, to the late James Walter and Mildred Louise Tharpe Lyons.

Bowlin Funeral Home

Linnie “Faye” Lamb

1918 – 2023

Linnie “Faye” Frances Lamb, 105, of Dresden died Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Visitation will be held (today) Thursday, Dec. 14 at Bowlin Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Friends and family may gather in Old Bethel Cemetery in Palmersville on Friday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. for graveside services. There will not be any visitation at the funeral home on Friday. She was born March 13, 1918, to the late Chesley Sutton and Olivia Pearl Jones.

Bowlin Funeral Home

Ronnie Whitlow

1962 – 2023

Ronnie Whitlow, 61, of Greenfield died Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Graveside services were held Thursday, Dec. 7, at Olive Branch Cemetery in Como. He was born Aug. 16, 1962, to Allen Whitlow and the late Calvin Whitlow.

Williams Funeral Home

Peggy Lou Roberts

1944 – 2023

Peggy Lou Roberts, 78, of Gleason died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Her wishes were to be cremated, and she will have a memorial service at a later date and time. She was born Dec. 30, 1944, to the late Jonah and Ruby Ellis.

Williams Funeral Home

Shelby Lynn Daniels

1956 – 2023

Shelby Lynn Daniels, 65, of Greenfield died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. A private family burial took place at Brock’s Cemetery in Greenfield. She was born Aug. 23, 1956, to the late T.G. and Ruby Sutberry.

Williams Funeral Home

Donald Pearson

1963 – 2023

Donald Gary Pearson, 60, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, Martin. He was born April 15, 1963, to Patricia Koch Pearson. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Murphy Funeral Home