Dresden’s Schlicht Mr. Football Semifinalist

By Jim Steele

MVP Sports

The road has been long and difficult for Dresden quarterback Cameron Schlicht.

He has suffered through injury to rise to the pinnacle of Tennessee high school football. Monday, he was listed as a semifinalist for the Class A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award. Four players from three other schools have joined him and the finalists will be named Nov. 21.

The award ceremony for three finalists is Dec. 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Schlicht, who plays quarterback and linebacker for the Lions, has accumulated quite a resume. The senior has 2,668 total yards, 1,972 passing, 696 rushing for 35 total touchdowns. He completed 74 percent of his passes. Defensively, he has 51 tackles and three interceptions.

Dresden coach Keith Hodge addressed his quarterback’s perseverance.

“Cam went a full year not being able to throw a ball,” said Hodge. “So, it shows his commitment to the team and the game to work his tail off to get where he can compete at this level.”

Schlicht suffered a shoulder injury and was limited to defensive duty his junior year.

“The (Mr. Football) nomination speaks volumes about him and his teammates that have worked so hard together this off-season” the coach said. “Cam brings accountability to himself and his team every day. The coaching staff could not be more proud of Cam.”

The other semifinalists include Ja’Marrion Farrier of South Pittsburg, Ben Franklin of Cornersville, Kamden Wellington of South Pittsburg and Dawson White of Moore County.

If Schlicht wins, he’ll join John Parker, 1987 Tennessee Athletic Coaches state baseball player of the year and Popeye Jones, 1988 Mr. Basketball as Dresden athletes who have garnered statewide awards.

The Lions are rated No. 2 in the Associated Press Class A state rankings and 11-0 after defeating Middleton 60-0 in the opening round of the state playoffs. Dresden hosts 7-4 Memphis-Middle College 7 Friday night in the Class A second round.