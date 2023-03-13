Success on the Court

LADY CHARGERS BOUND FOR ‘BORO — The Westview Lady Chargers basketball team are looking to defend their state championship title in the Class AA TSSAA BlueCross basketball championships in Murfreesboro this week. The Lady Chargers have an impressive 30-1 record for this season. They take on York Institute (33-2) in the quarterfinals this afternoon (Thursday). Westview defeated York Institute last year to claim the state title. Photo courtesy of Christel Laney.
LADY LIONS DISTRICT AND REGIONAL CHAMPS — The Dresden Lady Lions are bound for the ‘Boro after they defeated Memphis Westwood 69-46 in the sectional tournament round. The Lady Lions have an impressive 6-0 record in postseason play. Dresden clinched the District 13A title, along with the recent Region 7A championship. The team is made up of seniors Lucy Curry, Maggie Oliver and Keely Swatzell; junior Paisley Pittman; sophomores Haylee Jarred, Kaylee Jarred, Mollie Oliver and Allie Spaulding; and freshmen Gracie Adams, Elizabith Jarred and Kaitlyn Ritz. The team is coached by Jonathan West and assistant coaches Steve Jaco and Robert Browning. This is the second consecutive year West has led the Lady Lions to the TSSAA state championship. This year’s Class A quarterfinal game on Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro is against Wayne County. Results were unknown at press ti