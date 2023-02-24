Greenfield FFA Students Are Busy Learning As They Grow 

Greenfield FFA is growing in more ways than one.

For the first time in more than a decade, seventeen students are making plans to travel to State Convention to represent Greenfield High.

Agriculture Teacher Matthew Humphrey said it’s the largest group to attend convention and earn certifications in his 10 years as Club Advisor.

“In addition to ordering more FFA jackets than ever, we’ve got four students who are set to be recipients of Tennessee FFA State Degrees. With a total of only four other students who’ve received State Degrees in the past 10 years, to have four students earning degrees in the same year is a big deal for our group,” emphasized Humphrey. “There are so many requirements a student must fulfill to receive a degree, so it’s a testament to what each of these students has accomplished. We are really proud of their hard work.”

Club Treasurer Franklin Pruitt, also a senior this year, believes that the increase in events and activities for members has made a positive impact on student interest.

“My first trip to State Convention was my sophomore year and it was a great trip. My younger brother started asking me about FFA and the events and activities we do. So later he joined, and now he’s got an FFA jacket of his own. That’s how we’ve gained several members, I think. It’s a great organization,” said Franklin.

Chapter President Ean Radford is looking forward to graduating this May. He grew up on a family farm and has an extensive background in farming. He plans to work toward a four-year degree at a university, studying either political science or criminal justice. While he is not planning to pursue work in agriculture, Radford says that his time in FFA has shaped him in unique ways.

“FFA has helped develop my social skills and leadership skills. As President this year, I’ve had more responsibilities. I had to speak in public on behalf of the Chapter, so that was good experience for me. Overall, I think I’m a better leader because of FFA. I’m grateful for my time in the program,” Radford mentioned.

Greenfield FFA has been growing in another way over the winter. Students were busy through winter’s cold months tending to lettuce and basil on the school’s indoor hydroponic grow wall. When the sprouts are plentiful, they can be put to good use in the school’s cafeteria.

Just last week, the group received a shipment of plants to grow in their greenhouse. Students are hard at work preparing greenhouse tables and planters for this spring. The plants they grow will be sold in a plant sale to support the growing program.

Greenfield FFA Chapter students have also supported many ongoing projects in their school and community.

Students built two raised smart board platforms for kindergarten classrooms. The platforms provide the small kindergarten students the additional height needed to reach the smart board. The group honored local veterans by representing the school in presenting colors at the Veterans’ Day Program. They constructed bookcases for a community church library, assembled equipment in the school’s fitness room and reading room, pressure washed the school, rebuilt a truck motor and a deck of a lawnmower, repaired a tire on the school’s UTV, rebuilt a carburetor, a chainsaw, a generator, and many other projects.

Students are also looking forward to more career and leadership development events to round out the school year. Having participated in Soil Judging, Horse Judging, and Livestock Judging competitions in the fall, teams are looking forward to participating in poultry judging, forestry, and lower and upper skills competitions this spring.

Radford stated he thinks that the future is bright for Greenfield FFA.

He said, “The friends that you find in FFA are the best part of it. I have people who I can really relate to and who share common interests, and they are people I can count on. My friends in FFA have taught me a lot, and so has Mr. Humphrey. I think it’s helped further our program, and I hope that growth continues for years to come.

For more about Weakley County Schools, visit weakleycountyschools.com.