Parham’s Pullets Recognized by USPOULTRY

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) recognized five poultry farms that were nominated for the annual Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award at the International Poultry Expo, part of the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo. The award is given annually to recognize exemplary environmental stewardship by family farmers engaged in poultry and egg production.

“It is an honor to recognize these five family farms for the outstanding job they do in being good stewards of their land. Our industry could not continue to perform and flourish without taking proper care of our natural resources. These five winners are to be commended for their efforts,” remarked Mike Levengood, Perdue Farms, and outgoing USPOULTRY chairman.

Applicants were rated in several categories, including litter management, nutrient management planning, community involvement, wildlife enhancement techniques, innovative nutrient management techniques, and participation in education or outreach programs.

In selecting the national winners and finalists, applications were reviewed, and farm visits were conducted, by a team of environmental professionals from universities, regulatory agencies, and poultry associations.

The winners were chosen from five geographical regions throughout the United States and included a State Poultry Association nomination. The winners are as follows.

State Poultry Association Nomination winner – Parham’s Pullets, Dresden, Tenn. David and Melanie Parham, nominated by the Tennessee Poultry Association.

North Central Region winner – Fruechte Turkey Farms, Decatur, Ind. Craig and Mindy Fruechte, nominated by Cooper Farms.

South Central Region winner – Backes Turkey Farm, Eldon, Mo. Glenn and Tracey Backes, nominated by Cargill.

Southeast Region winner – Morrison Poultry, LLC, Wingo, Ky. Tim Morrison, nominated by Tyson Foods.

Southwest Region winner – KD Farm, Stillwell, Okla. Kevin and Kim Doyle, nominated by Cargill.