TCAT Paris New Criminal Justice Program

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Paris has started a Criminal Justice program that is currently open for enrollment. The instructor, David Johnson, has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration and over 30 years of experience within the criminal justice field. In his previous job, he worked for over 15 years as the Director and Lead Youth Services Officer with Benton County Juvenile Court. He was also a criminal justice instructor for the Carroll County Career and Technical Center; Intensive Probation Officer for Benton County Juvenile Court; and served 10 years as a Security Police Officer for the United States Air Force.

The criminal justice program can be completed over two trimesters, which is approximately eight months. The curriculum for this program provides jailers and guards with knowledge of emergency procedures, mental health and first aid, defensive tactics and use of force, ethics and legal issues, investigations, and personal development, among other items.

TCAT-Paris also offers the following programs: Collision Repair, Cosmetology, Health Information Management, Industrial Maintenance, Information Systems Management, Machine Tool, Motorcycle/ATV Repair, Outdoor Power Equipment, Practical Nursing, Residential Building Maintenance, and Welding. For more information about enrolling in any of these programs call 731-644-7365 or go to our website www.tcatparis.edu and apply today.