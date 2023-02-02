Officers Respond Quickly To Incident at Dresden Middle School

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

At approximately 8:19 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School.

School officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. officer on-site teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to deescalate the situation quickly, officers on the scene called in for other backup officers to assist. Besides the officers already present, four additional Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the school.

A 14-year-old male student refused to go to the office at first, but eventually complied, as instructed.

During that time, students were clear of the hallway to allow staff the opportunity to help this student without onlookers. In a matter of minutes, the situation was resolved and disciplinary actions will be implemented.

“The safety of our students and staff is the number one priority. We appreciate our local law enforcement officers who take school safety seriously. Thanks to all involved for this quick response that allowed our students to focus on their work and school day,” said Director of Schools Randy Frazier.