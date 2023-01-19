West TN PBS hosting annual writers contest

Students in grades K-5th eligible to participate

By Sabrina Bates

MVP Regional News Editor

sabrina@magicvalleypublishing.com

The local PBS station serving families across West Tennessee is once again hosting its annual contest that engages children in grades kindergarten through fifth as part of the West TN PBS Young Writers and Illustrators Contest.

Students are tasked with putting their creativity to work by developing engaging stories and corresponding illustrations for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. West TN PBS team members will also record winners reading their “books” for broadcast on the station throughout the year. The broadcasts will be available on the station website at westtnpbs.org.

This contest has grown over the years with some area educators making this a classroom project. To support and encourage teachers for undertaking such a task, prizes are now awarded to educators in the form of local gift cards.

“These teachers dedicate their classroom time and I feel they are just as important as our great students who write these stories,” West TN PBS Manager of Education and Communication Engagement Jennifer Medford said. She is seeking more local sponsors to add to the prize baskets. Any business interested in donating can reach out to Medford at 731-881-7561 or by email to mece@westtnpbs.org.

All entries must be postmarked by March 27, 2023.

As part of the contest rules, word counts are a minimum of 100 words and maximum of 500 words for 4th-5th-grade entries; 2nd- and 3rd-grade entries are a 100-word minimum and 350-word maximum and for those in kindergarten and first grade, a minimum of 50 words and maximum of 200 words. All entries must have a minimum of five graphics.

Graphics include drawings, collages and 3-D and photos taken by the author. Entries must be on 8.5 by 11-inch pieces of paper, using only one side of the paper. Children who can’t write may dictate their story to be printed or typed.

Prize baskets include books, gift cards, SkyZone passes and memberships to Discovery Park of America for winners and educators in the 4th-5th-grade category. Sponsors of the annual contest include Discovery Park of America in Union City, Jackson Energy Authority, SkyZone of Jackson, Regions Bank, Walmart in Union City and McWorth Management (McDonald’s). For more information about the contest, rules and sponsorship, contact Medford at West TN PBS.

This contest is open to every K-5th-grade child in West Tennessee.