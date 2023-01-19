Character Counts at Martin Primary School! During the third six weeks, the teachers and students at MPS have been working on the character pillar of being respectful. The students pictured above were selected as the most respectful students in their class. Pictured in the top row are second-grade students; Baker Leyhue from Rachel Cooper’s room, Joseph Marlar from Alison Whaley Crotts’s room, Nova Merritt from Brandi Gamble’s room, Molli Bardwell from Beth Hatler’s room, Laynee Yates from Nicki Moore’s room, Jett Thomas from Angela Sams’s room, and Ada Marlar from Emily Walker’s room. Pictured in the middle row are first grade and PreK students; Emerson Boxx from Darian Black’s room, Phoenix Randle from Rachel Fowler’s room, Sawyer Ables from Lori Grissom’s room, Luca Chrisp from Elisabeth Kesterson’s room, Bensent Chain from Ginger Liles’s room, To’Misha Marney from Lauren Saylor’s room, and Zenaida Guzman from Taylor Zantop’s room. Pictured sitting on the floor are kindergarten students; Luke Seratt from Brook Allen’s room, Luke Winston from Emily Fowler’s room, Tristan Moffatt from Aubrey Rickett’s room, Zuri Dawson from Latessia Shane’s room, Bella Puckett from Alex Smith’s room, Bristol Harrison from Michelle Vincent’s room, and Grayson Rice Goodlow from Kendall Wylie’s room. Not pictured are RJ Esters from Becky Jackson’s room and Jakobe Franklin from Miranda Jones’s room.