12-team format good for SEC

Next season, college football will have one last four-team playoff hurrah before expanding to a 12-team format for the 2024-25 campaign.

Pardon me while I pour a glass of flat, stale champagne.

Okay, folks, I’m not just a great fan of the four-team format and how effective it has been certainly is debatable. I’ve often wondered how the “big syndicate back east” as Lucy claimed during Charlie Brown’s Christmas, decided to go with 12 teams when it’s been abundantly apparent The Comittee has had problems finding four worthy teams in the current format. .

See the most recent championship for reference.

Most years, you have, maybe, two worthy teams and a sacrificial lamb. Often, there aren’t even two worthy teams.

See the most recent championship for reference.

So this year, The Comittee gave us a steaming pile of excrement. And all those folks who suffer from SEC fatigue had to endure again. As has happened in 13 of the

last 18 title bouts, the SEC has prevailed. And thos 13 crowns have been divvied up between six schools.

So great job expansionist! With 12 teams, you just ensured that many more SEC teams will get in the mix for a title.

Talk about blowing up in someone’s face.

I can see it now. The Comittee will present it’s 12 teams, jerrymandered in such a way to make the four-to-six SEC teams in the mix have a more difficult path.

But come semifinal weekend, don’t be surprised if three SEC teams are in the mix. Perhaps all four are from the SEC.

And inevitably, two SEC teams will play for the big lipstick applicator (that’s sort of what the trophy looks like).

Anyone want to start taking wagers on how fast the SEC-hating punditry will advocate for playoff contraction just to limit the SEC.

I’m not a fan of a 12-team model. But, upon further review. I say let’s open up the floodgates. Let’s have at least a third of the draw, or more, be from the SEC.

Then let’s see how fast the pundits backtrack.

Jim Steele is a correspondent for Magic Valley Publishing and the host of The Pressbox radio show, which airs 4-6 p.m CT, Monday-Thursday on WRJB, 95.9 FM, Camden, Tenn.