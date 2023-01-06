Drunette (Bowlin) Pentecost  1935 – 2022

Mrs. Drunette Erline McClelland Pentecost, 97, of McComb, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at The Claiborne, after having spent the morning with her children. She was born on July 31, 1925, in Lincoln County, MS, to Bill Willard McClelland and Vivian Brown McClelland.

She enjoyed spending time with her family who lovingly referred to her as Mam. She was known as a great cook. She loved to sew and work on crossword puzzles. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Elder Ben F. Bowlin; her second husband, Calvin Pentecost; one sister, Lefay Holmes; and two brothers, Howard McClelland, and Harrell McClelland.

She is survived by one daughter, Sadie Johnson; one son, Benjie (Frank) Bowlin; two sisters, Nora Margaret Anderson and Billie Ann Ladiner; two grandchildren, Jack Trim and his companion Bri Jordan, and Max Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Rayna Jordan and Cohen Nash Trim; an extended grandchild, Heather Bradley; and a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers are Brett Johnson, Jack Trim, Max Johnson, Butch Holmes, Lola Easley, Dana Ladiner, Deane Allgood, and Sara Clapp.

Honorary pallbearers are Lori Forbes, Danita Hobbs, and Larry Holmes.

A visitation was held Monday, December 12, 2022, at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit, MS, beginning at 10AM until the time of service at 12PM. A graveside service immediately followed at Moaks Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Tom Griffin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to a charity of your choice.

To share condolences please visit www.sharkeyfuneralhome.com.

Paid Obituary: Family