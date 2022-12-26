Dresden Basketball Splits with Milan

By RON PARK

ron@magicvalleypublishing.com

Dresden High School basketball chalked one win and one loss as DHS hosted Milan on Friday night, Dec. 16.

In the first game, the Lady Lions won a decisive 79-41 victory over the Lady Bulldogs, while the Lions didn’t fare as well, falling to the Bulldogs 53-31 in the nightcap.

***

The Lady Lions hit the court hot, jumping out to a big 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Milan closed a bit of that gap in the second, but Dresden was still on top 31-23 at the half.

The Lady Lions ruled the second half, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 12-10 in the third quarter and 15-8 in the fourth.

Lucy Curry led the Lady Lions offensively with a big 21-point contribution. Also breaking double digits for Dresden were Paisley Pittman with 17 points and Allie Spalding and Kaylee Jarred with 11 apiece. Other Dresden scorers included Haylee Jarred with 6, Maggie Oliver with 3, Elizabeth Jarred with 3, Keely Swatzell with 3, and Mollie Oliver with 2.

Kaidence Morton was out front for Milan with 15 points.

***

The first period of the boys’ game was an exact flip of the girls’ first quarter as the Lions found themselves trailing the Bulldogs 19-9 at the end of the opening stanza.

Milan continued to outperform Dresden 11-6 in the second quarter and 16-9 in the third. The Lions matched the Bulldogs 7-7 down the final stretch, but that still left Milan on top by 22 points at game’s end.

Maconnell Forrester was top scorer for the Lions with 8 points, followed by Nick Turnbow and Reese Bell with 6 each; Tatum Oliver, Raymond Johnson, and Tristan Jett with 3 apiece; and Mark Maddox with 2.

Easton Yates led the Bulldogs with 18 points, followed closed by J. Johnson with 17.