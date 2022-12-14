Westview Students, Teachers Spotlighted on Today Show

More Attention Coming Soon

Westview High School is receiving national attention after a heartfelt video of students honoring their teachers was featured on NBC’s The TODAY Show – and more nationwide attention is coming soon.

The video highlights Westview High School teachers as senior class students present them with Chargers jerseys as a gift for the positive impact made on their lives. Originally uploaded to TikTok via a Westview High School pep club account that is not affiliated with the school, the video currently has nearly 8 million views and around 12,000 shares.

Other national attention is planned for Westview High in the form of a virtual interview with NewsNation’s Morning in America live news segment on December 13. The news outlet plans to interview several students and teachers about the viral video.

Senior class students Braedyn Hazlewood and Piper Johnson were inspired to create the video after educator Jessica McGuffin mentioned the idea. The two students worked together to film, create, and share the video via social media. They were shocked when it soared in popularity almost overnight.

“We were so excited when the video started getting shared and reshared. Then major retailers like Dicks Sporting Goods started engaging with us, and it all blew up. When we heard we were on The TODAY Show this morning, it didn’t seem real. We are so amazed by it all,” said Hazlewood.

Johnson said, “We have a lot of pride in Westview and it’s fun to showcase our school spirit in unique ways on social media. This means a lot to us as seniors because we’ll soon be graduating, and these teachers have made a big difference in our lives. We are proud to thank them in this way.”

Principal Brian Allen said that gifting jerseys to influential educators is a Westview High tradition that senior class students started in the school a few years ago.

“The jersey tradition is something that we’ve been doing for the past few years. It means a lot to the teachers and students. The video is terrific because it really captures the spirit of the impact of an educator. This type of small gesture makes a big difference in showing how meaningful a mentor in education can be in the life of a student,” said Principal Allen.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier is pleased to see the special bond between teachers and students highlighted in a unique way.

“This is a very special recognition because it shines a national light on the importance of educators in the lives of students. Teachers are encouragers, mentors, advisors, cheerleaders, innovators, motivators, counselors, coaches, and so much more. We appreciate every dedicated educator who works with Weakley County Schools and the difference they make each day in the classroom,” said Frazier.

Students and teachers featured in the original viral video include Quincy Hamilton, Ashton Kershner, Omarion Harris, Drew Shanklin, Jayden Johns, Amy Brown, Nathan Vu, Gaven Hollandsworth, Davey Richardson, Laura Sterrett, Cole Belew, Kristen Vernon, Candra Smith, Austin Brent, Jessica McGuffin, Christian Ingram, Dan Scates, Cason Totten, Meagan Gottshall, Michelle Shanklin, Delana Smith, Jayden Kerney, Jennifer Wenz, Craig Ross, Willie Trevathan, Taylor Haskins, Katie Moore, Carolyn Glover, Hayden Smith, Seth Frields, Micah Daniels, and Corbin Jordan.

Watch the TODAY Show segment of Hoda’s Morning Boost as a pinned post on the Weakley County Schools’ Facebook page at: facebook.com/WeakleySchools, or by visiting http://tinyurl.com/yc7psf74. Westview’s live interview with NewsNation on December 13 will air on several channels and streaming platforms including local network WKTV, DirectTV, Hulu, Dish, and Charter.

For more about Weakley County Schools, visit weakleycountyschools.com.