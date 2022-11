Newly elected Aldermen (from left) Monroe Ary and Joe D. Jones and newly elected Mayor Donna Stricklin, all with the City of Sharon, take the Oath of Office as administered by City Attorney Jeff Washburn during the Nov. 14 city board meeting at the Sharon Senior Center. Outgoing Mayor Ali Stalter and outgoing Aldermen James Gary Roberts and Carla Edwards were recognized for their service to the city. See next week’s Enterprise for more business from the Nov. 14 meeting.