Tuesday is Election Day in Weakley Co.

By RON PARK

ron@magicvalleypublishing.com

The midterm elections are less than a week away, and registered voters in Weakley County – at least those who haven’t already taken advantage of the early voting option – will get their chance to cast a ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

And, by the way, early voting closes today (Thursday, Nov. 3), and last-minute early voters will need to get to the Weakley County Election Commission Office by 4 p.m. That office is located at 135 S. Poplar Street, Suite A, next to the UT Ag Extension Office just south of the court square in downtown Dresden.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Nov. 1, and for those ballots to be counted, they will have to arrive in the mail at the Election Commission Office before the end of the day on Nov. 8.

Election Day voters can cast their ballots at any of six Convenient Vote Centers located around the county. These voting centers include:

*The Gleason School Basketball Gym at 3 State Championship Road, Gleason.

*The Sharon School Basketball Gym at 254 N. Woodlawn Drive, Sharon.

*The Martin Gateway Center at 701 N. Lindell Street, Martin.

*The Greenfield School Basketball Gym at 319 W. Main Street, Greenfield.

*The Personal Development Center at 8250 Highway 22, Dresden.

*The Martin City Masonic Lodge at 7900 Highway 45 South, Martin.

These voting centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In addition to state and federal elections, the Nov. 8 ballot features city elections for five local municipalities, including Dresden, Martin, Greenfield, Sharon, and the Weakley County portion of McKenzie.

And while voters from any part of the county can vote at any of the six voting centers, only those who either currently reside or own property in a particular municipality can vote in that municipal election.

In order to vote, showing some form of photo ID, such as a driver’s license, is required, but while having a voter registration card will be helpful to election workers, that is not required for voting.

See the full Nov. 8 ballot on page 7 of this edition.