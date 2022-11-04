James White Memorial Scholarship Established at UTM

The family of Philip White has established the James Phillip White Memorial Scholarship for the University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Nursing. White, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, passed away April 7, 2021, at age 83.

The $1,000-per-semester scholarship is offered to nursing majors who are in their junior or senior year at UT Martin and have at least a 3.2 GPA. Candidates must be from either Graves, Fulton or Hickman, Kentucky, or Obion or Weakley County in Tennessee. Students can apply at www.utm.edu/aviator.

White, of Fulton, attended Fulton City High School and Murray State University before joining the Air Force to become a pilot. He rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel, piloting the Air Force’s largest plane, the C-5 Galaxy. While in the service, he continued his education by earning an MBA from Central Michigan University. After serving in the miliary for 22 years, White and his wife, Dottie, retired to his family farm outside of Fulton.

White left an endowment to the university to support those passionate about seeking a profession in the nursing field. It was his wish to provide financial assistance to a member of the community dedicated to helping others through nursing.

For more information on donating to this scholarship, contact Ben Jones, UT Martin Office of Development, at bjone155@utm.edu.