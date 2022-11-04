Dresden Library Hosts Pumpkin Contest

By Sara Rachels

Special to the Enterprise

The Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Library recently held its annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Several creative entries graced the shelves this year and the judges were given a heavy task, but they selected winners in each of four age groups – Ages 0-5, Ages 6-9, Ages 10-11, and Teens.

In the 0-5 group, Asher Davidson took first place with his rendition of Frankenstein’s Monster, and Ethan Jackson was awarded second place for Elmo. In the 6-9 group, Synlee Garner took the top prize with a gumball machine pumpkin, Scarlett Lovell won second with Skittles, and Felicity Rachels took third with Pinocchio. For ages 10-12, Jaylyn Whelan-Neal got first place with a lion pumpkin, and Della Moubray took second with a candy apple. Finally, in the teen group, Millie Kemp won first with a spa pumpkin, Keira McCoy was awarded second for her Skittles pumpkin, and Emma Jackson took third place with her fox pumpkin.

Thanks goes to all judges and participants for making this another successful contest.