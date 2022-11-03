FUNDS TO FIGHT CANCER

As part of Pink Out for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dresden High School cheerleaders raised a total of $1,438 and presented a big check in that amount during halftime of the Oct. 21 game to Kim Robinson and Brittany Mitchell with the Weakley County Cancer Mission to help with that organization’s ongoing fight against cancer. DHS cheerleaders include Liddia Foster, Peyton McMackin, Britney Bell, Anabelle Spence, Alise Stafford, Avery Cogburn, Briley Smith, Abigail Kibbler, Alivia Workman, Gracie Wilkerson, Abigail Farris, Autumn Brackett, and Emma Boaz.