Alice Dorabell Chappell, 88, of Gleason, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Visitation is (today) Thursday at Bowlin Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. and Friday from 12-1:30 p.m. A graveside service is at 2 p.m. in Butler Cemetery in Gleason.

She was born May 11, 1934, to the late Henry Paul Umsted and Ollie Myrtle Allen.

Bowlin Funeral Home