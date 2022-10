Congressman Kustoff to Launch West TN Bus Tour

MEMPHIS, TN — On Monday, October 24, 2022, Congressman David Kustoff (TN-08) will launch a four-day bus tour through West Tennessee’s Eighth Congressional District.

ALL STOPS ARE OPEN TO MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND THE MEDIA

Media please RSVP to Will Courtney at will@kustoffforcongress.com

Event Details for Monday, October 24, 2022

Stop #1 – Breakfast with Congressman Kustoff in Tipton County

WHERE: Pappie and Jimmies

749 N Main St. Covington, TN 38019

WHEN: 8:00AM CT

Stop #2 – Rally in Lauderdale County

WHERE: Lauderdale County Court Square in Ripley

WHEN: 9:30AM CT

Stop #3 – Lunch with Congressman Kustoff in Lake County

WHERE: Boyette’s

10 Boyette Rd, Tiptonville, TN 38079

WHEN: 11:30AM CT

Stop #4 – Rally in Obion County

WHERE: Courthouse Square, West Side Parking Lot of Courthouse, Union City, TN

WHEN: 1:30PM CT

Stop #5 – Rally in Dyer County

WHERE: Dyer Co. Farm Bureau

419 US-51 Dyersburg, TN 38024

WHEN: 3:00PM CT

Event Details for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Stop #6 – Breakfast with Congressman Kustoff in Gibson County

WHERE: Cotton’s Café

200 W Eaton St, Trenton, TN 38382

WHEN: 8:00AM CT

Stop #7 – Rally in Weakley County

WHERE: Weakley County GOP HQ

217 S Lindell St. Martin, TN 38237

WHEN: 9:30AM CT

Stop #8 – Lunch with Congressman Kustoff in Henry County

WHERE: Tom’s Pizza and Steak House

2501 E Wood St, Paris, TN 38242

WHEN: 11:30AM CT

Stop #9 – Rally in Benton County

WHERE: Courthouse Square in Camden Parking Spots on Southeast side of Courthouse

WHEN: 1:30PM CT

Stop #10 – Rally in Henderson County

WHERE: Henderson Co. Courthouse Square – Lexington

WHEN: 3:00PM CT

Event Details for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Stop #11 – Breakfast with Congressman Kustoff in Fayette County

WHERE: The Hut

16920 US-64, Somerville, TN 38068

WHEN: 8:00AM CT

Stop #12 – Rally in Hardeman County

WHERE: East Side of Courthouse Square in Bolivar, Warren St.

WHEN: 9:30AM CT

Stop #13 – Lunch with Congressman Kustoff in Crockett County

WHERE: Olympic Steakhouse – Bells

5711 US-412, Bells, TN 38006

WHEN: 11:30AM CT

Stop #14 – Early Voting Rally in Haywood County

WHERE: Haywood County Courthouse Square, Brownsville

WHEN: 1:15PM CT

Stop #15 – Rally in Shelby County

WHERE: Germantown Municipal Park – Kiwanis Pavilion

1910 S Germantown Rd. Germantown, TN 38138

WHEN: 3:00PM CT

Event Details for Thursday, October 27, 2022

Stop #16 – Rally in McNairy County

WHERE: Courthouse Square – Selmer, TN

WHEN: 10:00AM CT

Stop #17 – Lunch with Congressman Kustoff in Hardin County

WHERE: Mollie Mondays

275 Eureka St. Savannah, TN 38372

WHEN: 11:30AM CT

Stop #18 – Rally in Chester County

WHERE: Freed-Hardeman University (Baseball) Parking Lot Adjacent to Five Wells Field

WHEN: 1:30PM CT

Stop #19 – Rally in Madison County

WHERE: Casey Jones Village – in front of Old Country Store

WHEN: 3:00PM CT

Stop #20 – Ray Woodard Goat Supper in Carroll County

*Closed to Members of Public and Media*