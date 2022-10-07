WTPUD Holds Luncheon at the Purple Iris

Employees with the West Tennessee Public Utility District (WTPUD) and others load up their plates during a special WTPUD luncheon on Sept. 22 at the Purple Iris of 1895 in downtown Dresden. While those present enjoyed their meal, WTPUD marketing manager Madison Endres spoke on detecting natural gas leaks and other safety measures, Jason Fryer with Tennessee 811 spoke on the importance of calling 811 before digging, WTPUD engineer led everyone in taking a public awareness survey on their cell phones, and WTPUD general manager Brent Dillahunty highlighted all that his company is doing in local communities. As Dillahunty detailed, WTPUD provides natural gas services to over 16,000 customers in five West Tennessee counties, including most of Weakley County.