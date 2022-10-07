Check Us Out at the Dr. Nathan Porter Library

By Kathy Watson

Special to the Enterprise

This month’s Greenfield Book Jackets will be held on Wednesday, October 12th at 10 a.m. at the library. They will be discussing “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner. We welcome new members anytime.

Don’t forget we continue to offer the TN Boating Exam with no appointment necessary. We do not offer this testing after 4pm.

The library will be hosting a Pumpkin Book Character Decorating Contest for ages 5-14. Stop by the library and pick up your entry form. We will have 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each age group. The groups will be 5yrs-8yrs; 9yrs-11yrs; and 12yrs-14yrs.

On Saturday October 8th we will be having our annual Fire Prevention Book Sale 9am-12 noon. Fill a bag for $5. Lifeline Blood Services will also be at the library 9 am- 2 pm

As a reminder; we are getting our library programs up and going again. We have our monthly Book Club on the second Wednesday of the month at 10 am. Also on Wednesdays we have our Twisted Stitchers at 1pm, Game Day at 3pm-4pm, Thursday Storytime at 10 am, Bridge Club 1pm and Legos on Friday 3pm-4pm

Have you been to Discovery Park of America? We have Discovery Park Kits to check out to patrons that are in good standing with the library. If you don’t have a card but you’re interested, contact the library for more information.

We still offer wireless printing, faxing and copying and ILL (Interlibrary Loan) services to our patrons. Don’t forget about using R.E.A.D.S. Overdrive (Libby App) for thousands of books and check out all the current magazines they offer online. Please check out the Libby App as there have been some changes made to help better serve our patrons. Remember we do issue “eCards” for people who only wish to access online books. Call the library for more information.

Dr. Nathan Porter Library is lending Chromebooks and hot spots to cardholders ages 18 years old and up who have accounts in good standing (no fines overdue items and no history of a delinquency). Since access to a Chromebook or hot spot benefits the whole household, ALL members of a household must have accounts in good standing (no fines or overdue items and no history of a delinquency) to be eligible to check-out a Chromebook or hot spot. Borrowers must provide a government or state issued photo identification at check out. Please contact the library for more information.

Stop by and pick up a monthly newsletter for more information and a list of our new materials. We also offer Book Page magazine for our patrons, so stop by and get the latest copy.