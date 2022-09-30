Greenfield Jr. High Names Homecoming Court

Greenfield Junior High School celebrated its football homecoming this year against Stewart County. The homecoming court was announced before the game with the following girls being named to the 2022 Homecoming Court:

*6th Grade Maid is Ella Porter, daughter of Brock & Lanae Porter. She was escorted by 7th grade football player Westin Porter, son of Brock & Lanae Porter, and 6th grade football player Brayden Madison, son of James Madison and Kayla Madison.

*7th Grade Maid is Ellie Pitt, daughter of Don & Emily Pitt. She was escorted by 7th grade football player Baker Biggs, son of Jake & Jennifer Biggs, and 7th grade football player Phillip Scates, son of Trent & Beth Scates.

*8th Grade Maid is Addie Christopher, daughter of Nic Christopher and Jessica Dethloff. She was escorted by 8th grade football player Jerry Foley, son of David & Kimberly Foley, and 6th grade football player Jace Thomas, son of Jaclyn Christopher and Hernandez Thomas.

*The 2022 Greenfield Jr High Homecoming Queen is Miss Campbell McCallister. She is the daughter of Josh & Gina McCallister. Campbell is an 8th grader and a member of the cross country team, as well as the Jr. Lady Jackets basketball team. She was escorted by 8th grader Kyle Beckett, son of Chris & Barbara Beckett, and 7th grader Knox Liggett, son of John & Tori Liggett. Campbell’s attendants were Jude Porter and Sloan Darby. Jude is the son of Brock & Lanae Porter, and Sloan is the daughter of Tandy & Kasi Darby.