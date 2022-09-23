County Officials Recognized by Legislative Body

Weakley County Clerk and Master Regina VanCleave (above left) and County Veteran Service Officer Ricky Cobb (above right) were recognized by County Mayor Jake Bynum and county commissioners during the Sept. 20 meeting of the Weakley County Legislative Body at the courthouse in Dresden. As Bynum pointed out, VanCleave recently received professional commendation for her service as an exemplary president of the Tennessee Association of Property Tax Professionals (TAPTP) at TAPTP’s 2022 conference in Rutherford County. Bynum said that Cobb, who has served in his position since May of 2020, is one of the best Veteran Service Officers he has ever worked with, and he also cited Cobb’s 23-year career in the Tennessee Army National Guard, including a deployment in Iraq, as well as his extensive career in law enforcement, from which he retired as Sharon’s police chief earlier this year. For other business conducted and action taken by the Legislative Body, see next week’s Enterprise.