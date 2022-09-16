Running for Gold

The Dresden Middle School cross country team competed in the Best of the West race hosted by Three Oaks Middle School in Dyersburg. The girls’ team won first place and the boys’ team won second placed. Vaughn Bounds came in second for his race and Hudson McDaniel placed 3rd. Also earning medals were Bailey Warbington, Jillien Gallimore, Kynlee Summers, Meagan Walker, Sasha Rodriquez, Christian Pash, Rylan Davis, and Miles Cary. The Dresden Middle cross country team is coached by Todd Maxey and Kenneth Coker.