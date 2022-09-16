Lions Deliver Big 63-0 Homecoming Win Over Pioneers

By RON PARK

ron@magicvalleypublishing.com

In their most one-sided win of the season so far, the Dresden High School Lions shut out and shut down the Gibson County Pioneers 63-0 for homecoming bragging rights Friday night in Dresden.

The Lions put up over half their points (35) in the first quarter alone and then kept on trucking to sit on top 56-0 at the half and 63-0 at the end of third. The fourth quarter zipped by without any changes on the scoreboard.

Junior Cameron Schlicht ended Gibson County’s opening possession with a fumble recovery, and, shortly thereafter, senior quarterback Tatum Oliver capitalized on the turnover with a scoring keeper carry from nine yards out.

The first quarter also featured a 74-yard punt return touchdown by senior Raymond Johnson, a two-point conversion by junior Tristan Jett, a 43-yard scoring pass from Oliver to senior Jaylyn Mitchell, a two-yard TD by Oliver, and a six-point punt return by Nick Turnbow.

In the second quarter, Mitchell intercepted a Pioneer pass and ran into the end zone, though it was called back to midfield; senior DeAngelo Lambert scored from four yards out; Jett put in a two-yard TD; and then Jett capped off the first-half offensive attack with yet another scoring punt return.

Lambert tagged on Dresden’s final TD with a 16-yard carry in the third quarter.

Senior Mark Maddox made good on seven of eight extra-point kicks.

Still undefeated, the Lions are bussing it a few miles down the road to Gleason this Friday night for a region battle with the Bulldogs. Game time is 7 p.m.