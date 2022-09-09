Gleason rebounds for win over youthful Tigers

By JIM STEELE

Sports Writer

After suffering a tough loss to West Carroll the previous week, the Gleason Bulldogs hit the road and rallied for a victory at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 35-6 in a Thursday night game.

Aiden Legens got things started for the Bulldogs with his 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Drake Lovell ran for 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns to vault the Bulldogs to a 2-1 record, 1-0 in region play. Lovell had scoring runs of eight and nine yards.

Gleason’s Aiden Legens rambled in behind his blockers for a 5-yard touchdown. Austin Clark tacked on a 3-yard TD run.

The Bulldogs got it done through the air as well. Kursin Gustafson hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass from Kyzer Crochet.

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central scored with a minute before the half when Preston Hollingsworth scored from the 1.

Gleason, 2-1, travels to Scotts Hill Friday night. The Lions bowed to Adamsville 42-21 last Friday night.

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central will have the night off. The Tigers will next see action at McEwen on Sept. 15. McEwen was idle this week.