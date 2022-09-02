UTM Soccer Ties Against Western Carolina

The University of Tennessee at Martin soccer team relied on its defense and the hands of freshman goalkeeper Poppy Bastock on Saturday afternoon to post a shutout in a scoreless 0-0 tie against Western Carolina.

The Skyhawks (0-2-1) recorded their first clean sheet of the season behind a stifling defensive presence and a handful of great saves by Bastock between the posts. Backstock earned her first collegiate shutout after notching a season-high 11 saves on the day – including eight in the first half alone. Arguably her most impressive stretch came midway through the first half when she faced and saved three shots in just over 20 seconds of action, including a pair within seconds of each other.

Along with the outstanding play of their freshman keeper, the defensive tandem of Ryann Mushkin and Shayla Addington played all 90 minutes in the contest while Lynette Hawkins played 73 minutes to thwart a high-shooting Catamounts squad.

Western Carolina (0-1-3) proved to be an aggressive group by outshooting UT Martin 17-6. Abbie Lainhart led the team with five shot attempts – placing four on goal – while Naya Marcil and Isabella DeMarco combined for seven attempts between the pair.

UT Martin faced a strong defensive opponent as well with the team only attempting six shots on the afternoon but placing five of those on goal. Sophomore Hannah Zahn led the team with three shot attempts – placing two of them on goal – while Izzy Patterson, Megan Drake and Nyeemah Prescod-Beckles also got in on the action with a shot on goal each.