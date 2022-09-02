Two dead after Sunday morning shooting in Martin

By RON PARK

A woman and a man were both killed in a shooting incident early Sunday morning, Aug. 29 on North College Street in Martin.

According to a press release from the Martin Police Department, Marcetta Ross, 31, of Martin and Camarri Harper, 18, of Union City were both found dead by Martin police officers.

Officers responded to a call about a possible burglary in progress at 504 North College Street shortly after 3:00 a.m.

Investigators believe the incident began at that residence with Harper attempting to gain entry into the home and then firing shots into the residence.

It is believed that Ross ran out of the front of the house and continued running north on North College Street with Harper in pursuit on foot.

Officers found Ross’s and Harper’s bodies in front of another residence on that same street. Both bodies were sent to Nashville for autopsies.

While the shooting is still under investigation, investigators are looking at the incident as a possible domestic disturbance turned murder/suicide, according to the press release.

Anyone with additional information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or Crimestoppers.