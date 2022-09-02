Sharing Music History

Bea Dean (center), a volunteer worker at Martin Public Library, was on hand on August 24 to receive a donation of five Philharmonic Music Guild scrapbooks to the History and Genealogy Room at Martin Public Library. With her is Carla Field (left), Music Guild president, and Anna Clark (right), secretary. The notebooks contain minutes from 2008 through 2022, news articles about members and music in the community, photographs, selected Music Guild program books from the 1950s and 1960s, and more. Other Philharmonic Music Guild materials dating from 1913 are also stored at MPL and can be viewed by interested persons.