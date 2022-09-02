Middle School Lions Top Hillcrest 24-8

The Dresden Middle School Lions grabbed their second win of the season on Aug. 25 with a 24-8 on-the-road victory over Hillcrest.

The score was tied 0-0 at the end of the first quarter, but then an interception by Ayden Flora paved the way for a big 33-yard touchdown pass from Bruce Willis to Gage Walton. Flora added the two-point conversion.

Gage Walton made two pass interceptions, and he returned one of them 77-yards for a touchdown. Willis contributed two on the conversion.

Willis capped off the game with a 62-yard interception for a TD, and Flora added the final two.

Hillcrest scored their lone touchdown and conversion with just 39 secs left in the game.

The Lions are 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Reelfoot Conference competition.

The Lions host Gibson County at home on Thursday, Sept. 1.