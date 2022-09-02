Late charge by Gleason falls short against West Carroll

By JIM STEELE

Sports Writer

West Carroll took a 21-8 lead over host Gleason Friday night, only to watch the Bulldogs cut the margin to three, 27-24, with under four minutes to play.

But a late 43-yard touchdown run by West Carroll’s Jayden Milton ended Gleason’s comeback bid as the War Eagles escaped with a 33-24 victory.

The War Eagles scored on an 18-yard TD pass from Jaxon Mims to J.D. Pigue in the first quarter, followed by a 3-yard TD plunge from Jay Long to give the War Eagles a 14-0 lead early in the second frame.

Gleason’s Kursin Gustafson took the ensuing kickoff to the house from 65 yards and Drake Lovell converted the two-point conversion to cut the lead to six, 14-8.

With under seven minutes to play in the third, Pigue rang the bell again for the War Eagles and Gleason trailed 21-8.

West Carroll led 27-16, when Gleason scored midway in the fourth. Kaiser Crochet connected with Garrett Pinkston for a 30-yard TD aerial. Lovell added the deuce. With 3:40 to play, Crochet located Gustafson for a 15-yard TD pass. The two connected for the two and Gleason had closed the gap to three, 27-24.

Late in the game, Milton put things on ice for West Carroll when he raced 43 yards for a touchdown that put the War Eagles over the top.

West Carroll, improves to 2-0 and hosts Humboldt (1-1) Friday. Gleason, 1-1, entertains Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (0-2) Thursday night.