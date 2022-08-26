Tater Town ‘22 Kicking Off Soon

This year the Gleason Gazelles have been very busy putting together the 2022 Tater Town Special with the special officially beginning Sunday, August 28. The 2022 Miss Tater Town Pageant was held last Saturday, August 20 at Gleason School and the winners can be seen on Page 7 of this week’s issue.

The Special will kick off Sunday, August 28 with the Praser Taters event featuring the Bethel Renaissance at First Baptist Church beginning at 6 p.m. Offerings are not required but will be accepted.

The Annual Block Party will be Monday, August 29 in Downtown Gleason at 6 p.m. The theme for this year is “Super Taters Unite!”, and people are asked to attend in their best superhero costumes. The costume contest will begin at 7:30 p.m. Food trucks, a children’s chalk contest, games and more will be offered.

The Mini Golf Scramble will be held at Rollings Hills Miniature Golf at 4583 Hwy 22, Gleason. Registration opens at 6 p.m on Tuesday, August 30, and anyone ages 5 and up can sign up. The fee will be $10 per person. This event is sponsored by Rolling Hills Miniature Golf.

Wednesday, August 31 will be the youth bingo and devotional for children and teenagers ages 4-17. This will be held at the Gleason Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Bro. Brennan set to speak. The Snack Shack food truck will be available. This event is sponsored by local churches.

The Adult Bingo and Cake Auction will be at the Gazelle Grounds for people ages 18 and up. This begins at 7 p.m. and the cake auction will be at intermission. This event is sponsored by Woodmen Life.

The Community BBG and Youth Sweet Potato Cook-Off will be Friday, September 2 at the Gazelle Grounds. The youth cook-off is open to children in grades Pre-K through 12. Plates will be $7 with live music. This event starts at 5 p.m. with the judging to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 3 will be busy with the JC Carey Memorial 5K Run beginning with registration at 6:30 a.m. and the race starting at 7 a.m. The Jr. Parade will start with the Grand Parade to follow. Registration for both parades will begin at 9 a.m. with the Junior Parade to register at Gleason Lumber and the Grand Parade to register at the American League. The Parade starts at 10 a.m. with a Vendor fair to follow immediately after the parade with vendors, food trucks, and live music by the Jordan Skoda Band at the Gazelle Ground. The Antique Tractor Show will be held at the Gleason School.

Sunday, September 4 will conclude this year’s Tater Town Special with a Community Wide Worship Service to be held at 11 a.m. at the Gleason Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

This year’s Grand Marshal will be Steele Plant Company.

For more information go to the Gleason Gazelles – Tater Town Special FaceBook page.