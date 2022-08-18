Locals to Graduate from TCAT

Thursday, August 25th is the date set for the Class of 2022 Summer Graduation at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, W.J. Neese Campus, in Paris. Commencement exercises will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Krider Performing Arts Center, 650 Volunteer Drive, Paris. The keynote speaker will be Janna Brown, Owner of Utopia Salon in McKenzie, TN.

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology offers 11 full-time technical programs and serves Henry, Benton, Carroll, Stewart and Weakley counties. For additional information about graduation or the College’s programs, call (731) 644-7365.

Those receiving diplomas/certificates are:

PRACTICAL NURSING – PARIS CAMPUS

Ryan Bennett, Gleason

Taunya Bruce , Gleason

Morgan Goode, Dresden

Haley Harrison, Gleason

Tannah Humfress, Gleason

Vanessa Wiggins, Dresden

Working in the beauty industry for almost 17 years, Janna Brown is no newcomer to education or business. Before starting her own salon, Janna spent 11 years as a Cosmetology Instructor. Nine of those years were spent at TCAT-Paris, where she enjoyed inspiring students to master the personal and technical skills needed for a successful career.

Since her fulfilling role as an instructor, Janna has worked in a high-end salon where she also trained new stylists and at a barber shop, while also running a men’s grooming business with her husband. She now owns her own salon (Utopia Salon in McKenzie, TN), which she is currently expanding.

Some of her titles and accomplishments include: being a Grand Master for the award-winning brand, CND, a global leader in professional nail care, and in 2019, her hair and makeup skills were featured in a country music video.

When not working, Janna enjoys making pottery and spending time with her husband, Charley, and their 2 dogs.