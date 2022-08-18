Jackets Win Two in Jamboree

By RON PARK

ron@magicvalleypublishing.com

The Greenfield High School Jackets kicked off the 2020 football season with two wins in a jamboree event at Fulton County, Kentucky.

The Jackets squared off against both Fulton County and Ballard, defeating Fulton County 7-0 and edging out over Ballard 8-6.

Greenfield’s Tyler Isbell scored on a pick six against Fulton, and he also ran in the touchdown against Ballard from six yards out. John Featherston added the two-point conversion.

“Our defense played very physical and played great all night,” said Greenfield Head Coach Russ Brown. “We had a couple of minor injuries that put some people in positions where they normally don’t play, so that put us behind the 8 ball.”

The Jackets start out the regular season Friday night on the road against the South Fulton Red Devils. Game time is 7 p.m.

Correction Notice: In the story on the Greenfield Jackets’ jamboree game on page 9 of the 8-18-22 edition, it was incorrectly stated that the Jackets would be playing on the road against South Fulton on Friday night. That game will actually be played at Greenfield at 7 p.m.